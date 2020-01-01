Delhi Police Commissioner motivates cops to follow principles of Sardar Patel

On the first day of the new year, the Delhi Police held its first event at the swanky auditorium at its new headquarters here where Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik motivated his staff to follow the principles of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patnaik commended his ground staff for maintaining law and order and in regulating traffic, which he said forms the overall image of Delhi Police.

While extending greetings to police personnel and their family members, he also underlined the outstanding performance of field formations for successfully handling challenges while working as a team. This was the first-ever function to be organized at the auditorium at the Delhi Police's new headquarters at Jai Singh Road. The new auditorium has been named after Sardar Patel.

Patnaik asserted that Delhi Police should follow the principles of Sardar Patel and his commitment towards work. Recalling India's first Home Minister, the Delhi Police Commissioner said Sardar Patel had blessed Delhi Police at an event in 1950 and gave an inspirational address.

Sardar Patel had a vision about the role of Delhi Police which stands relevant even today and motivates the force to rise to the occasion while facing new challenges, Patnaik said. He also commended the Establishment Branch for putting strenuous efforts as more than 4,500 personnel of all ranks received timely promotions, which also includes 18 DANIPS officers promoted to IPS cadre.

As many as 209 personnel have also been provided jobs on compassionate grounds, he added. "The work of Delhi city will be difficult for the Delhi Police force for multifarious reasons, but the way you have handled such situations, I would like to thank you," he said.

