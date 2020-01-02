Building collapses after fire at factory, people trapped: Officials

A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said. The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said. Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said. PTI AMP BUN

