UP: Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University resigns

Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University Rattan Lal Hangloo has resigned from his post following corruption allegations against him.

Along with him, the Registrar and PRO have also resigned from their respective positions.

Hangloo was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University on December 30, 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

