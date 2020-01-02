Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio's mother dies

Nagaland Chief Minister NeiphiuRio's mother Kevilhouu Rio has died of old-age relatedailments, family sources said on Thursday

She was 92

Family sources Kevilhouu died on Wednesday and herlast rites will be held at the Rio's family cemetery at Botsaon the outskirts of the state capital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

