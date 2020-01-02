Army pays homage to two jawans killed in Rajouri

The Army on Thursday paid tributes to two jawans who lost their lives as security forces foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath, 29, and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar, 25, were killed on Wednesday during an exchange of fire with heavily armed terrorists in a forest in Naushera sector.

A wreath laying ceremony with full military honours was organised at the Air Force Station (IAF) here, a defence spokesman said. The mortal remains of the soldiers are being flown to their respective native villages wherein their last rites will be carried out with full military honours, the spokesman said.

Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers, the spokesman said. The Nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Raghunath hailed from Munde village in Maharashtra's Satara district. He is survived by wife Smita Sawant. Magar belonged to Rip village in Nepal. He is survived by wife Sarita Thapa Magar.

