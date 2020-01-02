New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL23 JK-LD INTERNET-HOSPITALS Broadband internet services to 80 hospitals in Kashmir restored Srinagar/Jammu: After initial hiccups, broadband internet services were restored in 80 government hospitals and nursing homes in Kashmir, officials said, a move which is being seen as a big relief for patients and healthcare professionals in the Valley.

DEL7 UP-IIT-POEM-PROBE IIT-K launches inquiry into students reciting Faiz poem in solidarity with Jamia Kanpur (UP): IIT-Kanpur has formed a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's noted poem 'Hum Dekhenge' on campus by students to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia, the institute's Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said. DEL28 RJ-GEHLOT-INFANTS Don't politicise deaths of infants: Gehlot Jaipur: Reacting to criticism over the death of 100 infants at Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the issue should not be politicised and his government was sensitive to it.

DEL34 UP-ADITYANATH-INFANTS Extremely sad that Sonia, Priyanka could not feel pain of Kota mothers: Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying it was extremely sad that despite being women both could not feel the pain of the mothers who lost their children at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. DES19 UP-LD MAYAWATI Mayawati questions silence of Priyanka Gandhi on death of infants in Kota Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the death of infants in Rajasthan's Kota district and said she should have met the women who had lost their children due to the "laxity" of the Ashok Gehlot government there.

DES11 UP-UNNAO-CHARGE SHEET UP Police submits charge sheet in connection with death of 23-yr-old Unnao rape victim Unnao: The Uttar Pradesh Police has submitted a charge sheet in a court here in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was allegedly set ablaze by five men..

