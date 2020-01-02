Cold wave persists in Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred in Shimla on Thursday evening.

The weatherman has predicted snow and rainfall in many places of middle, high hills of the state and thundershowers in the plains till the next seven days. The minimum temperatures were one to two notches below normal whereas the maximum temperatures were two to three notches below normal, the meteorological department said.

Kufri, Manali, Keylong and Kalpa in the state shivered at sub-zero temperatures. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Kufri and Manali shivered at minus 2.6 and minus 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 1.7 degrees Celsius each, he added. The highest temperature was recorded at Bilaspur at 21 degrees Celsius, he added.

PTI DJI TDS TDS

