Man held with fake currency in Kolkata

A person was arrested on Thursday from Kolkata's Park Circus area with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 7 lakh, police said. Acting on a tip, sleuths of Kolkata Police's STF conducted a raid in the area under Beniapukur Police Station and nabbed the Malda resident, a senior police officer said.

The currency with a face value of Rs 7 lakh were in Rs 2,000 denomination and Rs 500 denomination , the official said, adding that the accused appears to be part of an FICN gang. He would be produced before a city court on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

