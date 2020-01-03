Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh among states with tableaux shortlisted for Republic Day parade

Tableaux from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana are among the states that have been shortlisted for this year's Republic Day Parade 2020. Besides these states, the Defence Ministry's list of shortlisted participants also includes states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The list also includes names of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation; Department of Financial Services; NDRF, Ministry of Home Affairs; CPWD, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Ministry of Shipping. Earlier an official statement said that proposals of 16 states/UTs and six Ministries/Departments were shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2020. There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Parade as per which Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableau from all States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments, read the statement.

The tableaux proposals received from various States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. The Expert Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from states/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

