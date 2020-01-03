Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh among states with tableaux shortlisted for Republic Day parade

Tableaux from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana are among the states that have been shortlisted for this year's Republic Day Parade 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 11:18 IST
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh among states with tableaux shortlisted for Republic Day parade
Defence Ministry's list of shortlisted participants(tableaux) for Republic Day Parade 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Tableaux from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana are among the states that have been shortlisted for this year's Republic Day Parade 2020. Besides these states, the Defence Ministry's list of shortlisted participants also includes states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

The list also includes names of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation; Department of Financial Services; NDRF, Ministry of Home Affairs; CPWD, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Ministry of Shipping. Earlier an official statement said that proposals of 16 states/UTs and six Ministries/Departments were shortlisted for participation in Republic Day Parade 2020. There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Parade as per which Ministry of Defence invites proposals for tableau from all States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments, read the statement.

The tableaux proposals received from various States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. The Expert Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. For Republic Day Parade 2020, a total of 56 tableaux proposals (32 from states/UTs and 24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Greece, Israel and Cyprus call Turkey's planned Libya deployment 'dangerous escalation'

Turkeys bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African countrys civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel, and Cyprus said late on Thursday. This...

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...

New vehicle registrations declined 15 per cent in Maha in 2019

In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one o...

Canucks outlast Blackhawks to win sixth straight

Adam Gaudette scored the game winner while J.T. Miller collected four points as the Vancouver Canucks claimed their sixth straight win with a 7-5 home-ice victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. With overtime looming, Gaudette gain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020