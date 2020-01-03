Former Odisha MLA Daitary Behera dies at 84

Former Odisha MLA Daitary Behera has died at a hospital here following prolonged illness, family sources said. The former legislator from Chhatrapur Assembly seat in Ganjam district died on Thursday night, they said.

He was 84 and is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter. Behera was elected from Chhatrapur constituency in 1973 on an Utkal Congress ticket and again in 1990 as a Congress candidate.

Behera was the chairperson of Ganjam panchayat samiti before being elected an MLA. Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu and Chhatrapur MLA Subash Behera were among the people who visited Behera's residence to pay their tributes to the former legislator..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.