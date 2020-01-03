Left Menu
Man commits suicide on metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:48 IST
A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Chandok, a resident of Saket, police said. "Police received information about the incident at 11.55 am on Friday. The deceased used to work in a private organisation. The reason of the suicide is not known and no suicide note has been recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

Services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident, DMRC officials said. "Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted soon after the incident.

The normal services were resumed after 10-15 minutes delay, officials said. In an other incident, a 55-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at Jhilmil Metro Station on the Delhi Metro's Red line, police said.

However, the driver applied breaks on time and the train stopped before hitting him. Police said they received information about the incident at around 11.20 am. The man, identified as Kishan Lal, is a resident of Nand Nagri.

Lal is suffering from throat cancer for past six years, they added.

