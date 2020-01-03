Spiritual leader Sadhguru's new book to demystify death

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's new book will demystify death and its many aspects, publishers Penguin Random House India announced on Friday. Titled "Death: An Inside Story", the book will be published under Penguin's literary imprint on mind, body and spirit -- Penguin Ananda, and is expected to hit the stands in February this year.

In the book, Sadhguru writes about death "in a way that will work for the common reader", by answering some of the most asked questions about death and life thereafter. "An absolutely inevitable aspect of life is death, but it still remains largely

unaddressed within oneself in most humans. It is the natural consequence of death that makes life sparkle brightly. We are alive just for a while but dead for a very long time," the founder of the the Isha Foundation (a non-profit, spiritual organization) said. According to the publishers, the book will allow readers to better understand and embrace the ultimate fact of life, allowing them to explore the present more efficiently and effectively.

"It is an absolute honour to be publishing Sadhguru's most profound book on death which carries the wisdom of his experiences for a deeper life that can shape the way we live. Death is not the end but a continuum. This book is a must read," said Vaishali Mathur, Editor In Chief - Language Publishing, Penguin Random House India. The book is currently available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.

