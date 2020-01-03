Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh seized from 2 flyers

In two separate incidents, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh were seized from two plane passengers who had arrived here from Singapore on Friday, officials said

The two, hailing from Kerala, were found carrying the cigarettes in 355 packets in their baggage, police said

Since there were no valid documents to carry the cigarettes, the two were being interrogated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

