Noida: Almost 40 people booked every hour for traffic violations on New Year's Eve

Almost 40 people were booked every hour on the New Year's eve by the Noida Traffic Police, which issued 938 challans for road traffic violations on December 31, according to official data. The maximum violations were for no parking, which topped the list with 419 offences, the data showed.

As many as 143 people were booked for jumping red light, while 164 were found without helmet and 61 without seat belt, it said. Another 41 people were fined for driving vehicles without number plate and 20 for talking on mobile phones while on the road. There were 23 cases of driving without license and 47 in which three persons shared a ride on two-wheelers, the data stated.

Challans were issued to 15 people for rash driving, four for having black films on car screens and windows and one vehicle was issued penalty for flouring pollution norms, it added. The data shared by the Noida Traffic Police did not include cases of drunk driving.

Almost 2,000 people were fined for traffic violations in Noida every day in 2019 and Rs 14.76 crore was recovered from them in penalties, leading to a whopping 532 per cent increase in revenue collection compared to 2018, according to a separate official data. Altogether 6,99,708 vehicle owners were issued challans from January till December last year for violating road traffic rules across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.