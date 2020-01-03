BJP CMs, NDA partners not accepting CAA, but PM, HM continue to abuse oppn: Cong

The Congress told Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday that NDA constituents and chief ministers of the ruling BJP were not accepting the amended Citizenship Act but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he continued to abuse the opposition. "Amit Shahji, Modiji and you have been made by the public to work as prime minister and home minister and not abuse the opposition leaders.

"Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief ministers are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. He tagged a news report that said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was not ready to accept the CAA in his state.

Surjewala earlier dared Modi to dismiss his own chief minister for openly opposing the amended Citizenship Act and declare him an "anti-national" for doing so. "Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonowal gave a fresh twist to the debate over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after he tweeted, saying, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...." The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led government over the CAA and its chief ministers have said they would not implement the new citizenship law in their states.

