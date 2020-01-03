Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridge while the car driver fled the scene after the accident, the spokesman said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, the spokesman added. In another incident, police said the body of a 28-year-old driver was found abandoned in Hamirpur near the school where he was employed on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kuldip Kumar (28) of Tulah village in Mandi district, who was working for DAV School, they said. Police added that the man's body has been sent for conducting an autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

