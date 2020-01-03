Left Menu
Normal life affected in Odisha due to rain, cold conditions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:20 IST
Representative Image

Light to moderate rainfall along with prevailing cold conditions affected normal life in most parts of Odisha on Friday and according to IMD forecast similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state till Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in the districts of north interior Odisha, at a few places in the districts of south interior region and at one or two places in the coastal districts, the IMD said in a mid-day bulletin.

Sonepur, Boudh, Khaprakhol in Bolangir and some other places recorded 3-centimeter rainfall by 8.30 am on Friday morning. The regional meteorological department, Bhubaneswar, forecast rainfall at several places on Friday and Saturday due to the impact of a trough line.

Cloudy weather is likely to be witnessed in different parts of the state and after two days, there will be a slight improvement in the weather, it said. Though the minimum temperature marginally increased due to cloudy weather, it will again fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after the next two days, the Duty Officer at the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Sudhakar Mallick, said.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at several districts such as Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Angul, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kalahandi, and Gajapati within 24 hours, the IMD forecast said. The highest maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sundergarh in the plains of Odisha, Mallick said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

