Anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Savitribai Phule anniversary

A group of women, trans and queer community members on Friday gathered at the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar here against the CAA, NRC and NPR on the occasion of Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary. A police official said those present included members of the Mahila Atyachar Mukti Sanghatna and a few other organisations.

"We had denied them permission to hold the protest at Chaityabhoomi as it is a religious place," he said. As a result, the group then gathered near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Shivaji Park, the official said.

The protesters gave slogans against the CAA and NRC. They carried hoardings and banners against the Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.