Sunny day in Delhi, pollution levels dip slightly

The national capital basked in the sunshine on Friday, with the minimum temperature rising to normal levels and pollution levels dipping marginally. The city recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a high of 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise further over the next two-three days, weather experts said. Pollution levels in the city also dipped marginally "severe" (AQI 352) on Friday and the experts said rains due to a fresh western disturbance may improve the air quality in the region.

"Another western disturbance is expected to trigger rains in the city anytime between January 6 and 8," Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said. He added that the air quality would fluctuate between the "very poor" and "severe" categories until widespread rains washed away the pollutants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

