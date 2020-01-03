Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF jawan shoots self with service rifle in Vrindavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:48 IST
CRPF jawan shoots self with service rifle in Vrindavan

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Pawan Hans Helipad in Vrindaban on Friday, a police officer said. Constable Chabuk Santosh Devram, 42, was posted in Alfa company of 16 Battalion, they said. He was a resident of Pune.

The police said no suicide note was found from his room. "The jawan shot himself at his neck with his service rifle," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Tewari said.

The constable committed suicide when his colleagues had gone for lunch, the DSP said. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 3 held for kidnapping trader in Jalna

Three people were arrested on Friday in Jalna for allegedly kidnapping a 70-year-old trader and demanding ransom of Rs 50 lakh and later releasing him, Jalna police said. They were identified as Rahul Suddam Jadhav 25, Ajay alias Guddu Ind...

3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam

Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.The case was registered in May last year at the request of...

LG unveils eight 'Real 8K' TVs ahead of CES 2020

LG will be showcasing eight new models from its 8K TV lineup at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show CES 2020. The lineup includes LG Signature OLED 8K TVs in 88-inch and 77-inch segment and LG NanoCell TVs. As the official blog notes, th...

Bahrain's Gulf Air halts flights to Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf

Bahrains Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Iraqs Baghdad and Najaf cities on Friday until further notice due to security issues.The companys announcement on Twitter came after a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, an architect of I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020