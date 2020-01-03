CRPF jawan shoots self with service rifle in Vrindavan

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Pawan Hans Helipad in Vrindaban on Friday, a police officer said. Constable Chabuk Santosh Devram, 42, was posted in Alfa company of 16 Battalion, they said. He was a resident of Pune.

The police said no suicide note was found from his room. "The jawan shot himself at his neck with his service rifle," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Tewari said.

The constable committed suicide when his colleagues had gone for lunch, the DSP said. He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

