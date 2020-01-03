Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDG 5: Only 3 States get 50 plus marks on Gender Equality in Niti Aayog’s SDG Index 2019

Niti Aayog has recently released an SDG Index 2019 based on 16 out of 17 Global Goals set up by the United Nations for year 2030.

SDG 5: Only 3 States get 50 plus marks on Gender Equality in Niti Aayog’s SDG Index 2019
Status of SDG5 in India Image Credit: Niti Aayog

The poor performance of India on the front of gender equality has been established in SDG Index 2019, a report recently released by the Niti Aayog. In the report, only three states could score over 50 points. Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir has been provided the highest score of 53 followed by 52 to Himachal Pradesh and 51 to Kerala.

In the report, the Aayog has divided the states into four categories. The states securing a score between 0 to 49 has been put in the category of 'aspirant' while those getting between 50 to 64 will be 'performer'. A state will require to score between 65 to 99 to get the status of front runner while those getting above 99 would be categorized as 'achiever'. In the SDG Index 2019, rest of all states and union territories of India have been put in the lowest category of 'aspirant'.

Interestingly, national capital city Delhi is at the bottom among Union Territories on SDG5 while Chandigarh is on 3rd rank. Furthermore, the score of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh increased from 39 in 2018 to 53 in 2019 while Chandigarh and Delhi both scores less in comparison to 2018. The score of Delhi on Gender Equality fell from 37 in 2018 to 47 in 2019 while in Chandigarh it went down from 51 to 47.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh improved its score on SDG5 from 27 in 2018 to 41 in 2019 and Bihar improved from 24 to 40. The states which show improvement on the Niti Aayog's SDG Index 2019 are Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland is the only state where the score was the same in both the indexes. However, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Telangana witnessed a decline.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Kerala, Hyderabad look to break winless run

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Hyderabad is currently rock bottom wit...

Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry

A day after a Minister was denied fuel on credit by a cooperative supermarket, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday sought a report on all cooperative institutions in the union territory. Bedi, currently on a visit to New ...

S-400 missile system game-changer, need to speed up defence acquisition: Former Air Chief BS Dhanoa

Former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday termed S-400 missile system as a game-changer and stressed the need to speed up the defence acquisition process. I have always said that S-400 is a game-changer ... It is a very good deal by the ...

Syria death toll tops 380,000 in almost nine-year war: monitor

Almost nine years of civil war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead including over 115,000 civilians, a war monitor said in a new toll Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020