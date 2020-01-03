Maha: Sloth bear cub rescued, reunited with mother in Gondia

A sloth bear cub was rescued near Sitepaar village in Bhandara forest range near Koka Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday, an official said. The cub was born in the pipe of a canal by the road, and after continuous rains over the past couple of days, ventured out when its mother had gone into the forest, the official said on Friday.

"People soon gathered at the spot after noticing the one-and-half month old cub. The mother bear returned but got agitated due to the crowd and retreated into the forest. A team led by Range Forest Officer Vivek Rajurkar rescued the cub who was drenched and shivering," he said. The cub was taken to the forest department office, fed milk and then brought back and placed at the same spot in the evening, the official informed.

"The mother bear appeared and took the cub into its den a little while later," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

