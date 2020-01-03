Left Menu
This Shivamogga school introduces unique style of teaching for children

Two primary school teachers and villagers in the remote village Bavikai of Sonale Grama Panchayath in Shivamogga have joined hands to make the learning process fun for the children for which they are using various kinds of demonstrations.

  • Shivamogga (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 23:17 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 23:17 IST
A students using the peddle powered water pump system in the primary school of Bavikai village in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two primary school teachers and villagers in the remote village Bavikai of Sonale Grama Panchayath in Shivamogga have joined hands to make the learning process fun for the children for which they are using various kinds of demonstrations. The teachers use a herbal garden to teach students about nature and climb ropes with them to make learning more fun. The school has also installed a peddle powered water pump system where students peddle and enjoy amid the learning process.

"Currently, 16 students are learning here, we have a dream to make this a model school. We used waste plastic bottles litters to create beautiful articles and have introduced extracurricular activities," Nagaraj, a teacher told ANI. "Every year lakh of students were dropping out of the school, and parents were also concentrating on the city-based English medium private schools. So in order to reduce the dropout, we have taken this step," said another teacher.

The staff also has made a solar pannel to teach children about the importance of preserving energy resources and encourage experimenting skills among them. "We have joined hands with school staff to create an environment-friendly school. The Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar is also willing to visit this school," Krishnamurthy, Sonale Grama Panchayat President told ANI.

Vinayak Prabhu, a student studying in the school also requested the Education Minister to visit the school. "It is a model school, I request the Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to visit the school, if they visit, it will be a role model to others," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

