Man arrested for death in hit and run case in Udhampur

Police on Friday arrested a man for the death of a pedestrian in a hit and run case in Sidhra belt of Jammu city on new year's day, officials said. The arrested driver has been identified as Suresh Singh of Narsoo nallah in Udhampur, they said.

A report was received on Tuesday at police post Sidhra that an unidentified vehicle had hit a pedestrian at Sidhra bridge resulting in his death on the spot and the vehicle involved had sped away, they said. A case was registered and investigation taken up, the police said, adding that some leads were developed that the suspected vehicle had a registration number ending with 01 and that it had moved towards Udhampur.

Further leads were developed and parties were dispatched to Udhampur and all the local car repairing shops were searched, they said. The police party of Sidhra found the car bearing number JK14E/7101 in a workshop and on questioning, the owner of vehicle confessed to his involvement, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

