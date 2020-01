Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian passes away

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader PH Pandian passed away here on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was 75-years-old.

Pandian was a senior leader of AIADMK party and was born in Thirunelveli district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

