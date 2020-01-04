School teacher killed in a road accident in Nawada

A woman school teacher was crushed to death while her husband was injured by a speeding truck near Sadbhavna chowk in Bihar's Nawada district on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manorama Devi (40) while her husband Pappu Singh received minor injuries, town police station, SHO, Sanjeev Kumar said.

The deceased was a teacher at a primary school at Dudhaili village and a resident of Rame village, the SHO said. The incident occurred when the teacher along with her husband was going to school on the bike when a speeding truck hit their bike and crushed her to death on the spot, SHO said, adding that NH 31 was blocked for a while by local people in protest against the incident.

The blockade was later lifted, he added..

