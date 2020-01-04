Work on Arunachal Frontier Highway will start soon: DyCM

Work on the ambitious Arunachal Frontier Highway along the Sino-India border will start soon, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Saturday. The survey work and the detail project report of the 2,000 km Arunachal Frontier Highway have been completed, he said while dedicating a new 75-meter span steel bridge over the Pare river at Balapu in Papum Pare district.

The highway will connect the border areas from Vijaynagar in Changlang district in the eastern part to Mago- Thingbu in Tawang district in the western end of the state. The DyCM said an East-West Industrial Corridor will also be constructed along the foothills of the state.

"A high-level board headed by state Assembly Speaker P D Sona has been assigned to see its alignment when I was the PWD minister in the previous government," Mein said, adding that short and long term plans have been made under Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure for robust infrastructural development in the state. "Efforts are on for up-gradation of roads in the districts and to bring road connectivity to additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and sub-divisional headquarters across the state," he said.

He said connectivity is one of the priority sectors of the state government as it would bring all-round faster development. The deputy chief minister called upon the people to change their mindsets if they wish to see the fast-tracking of developmental activities.

Referring to the tourism sector, Mein said the tourism industry could boost the economy of the state and connectivity to the remote and far-flung areas would boost the tourism industry. He, however, urged the people to create a congenial atmosphere for the tourism industry to flourish and to make the state investment-friendly.

Mein said that 'Team Arunachal' led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed to bringing equitable development of all regions by equal distribution of fund and judicious utilization of state resources. "The state government has brought in financial and administrative reforms and also adopted an industrial policy to make the state investment friendly," he added.

