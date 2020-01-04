Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work on Arunachal Frontier Highway will start soon: DyCM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 21:09 IST
Work on Arunachal Frontier Highway will start soon: DyCM
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter

Work on the ambitious Arunachal Frontier Highway along the Sino-India border will start soon, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Saturday. The survey work and the detail project report of the 2,000 km Arunachal Frontier Highway have been completed, he said while dedicating a new 75-meter span steel bridge over the Pare river at Balapu in Papum Pare district.

The highway will connect the border areas from Vijaynagar in Changlang district in the eastern part to Mago- Thingbu in Tawang district in the western end of the state. The DyCM said an East-West Industrial Corridor will also be constructed along the foothills of the state.

"A high-level board headed by state Assembly Speaker P D Sona has been assigned to see its alignment when I was the PWD minister in the previous government," Mein said, adding that short and long term plans have been made under Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure for robust infrastructural development in the state. "Efforts are on for up-gradation of roads in the districts and to bring road connectivity to additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and sub-divisional headquarters across the state," he said.

He said connectivity is one of the priority sectors of the state government as it would bring all-round faster development. The deputy chief minister called upon the people to change their mindsets if they wish to see the fast-tracking of developmental activities.

Referring to the tourism sector, Mein said the tourism industry could boost the economy of the state and connectivity to the remote and far-flung areas would boost the tourism industry. He, however, urged the people to create a congenial atmosphere for the tourism industry to flourish and to make the state investment-friendly.

Mein said that 'Team Arunachal' led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed to bringing equitable development of all regions by equal distribution of fund and judicious utilization of state resources. "The state government has brought in financial and administrative reforms and also adopted an industrial policy to make the state investment friendly," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Libya MPs call for break with Turkey over military deal

Benghazi Libya, Jan 4 AFP Libyan deputies voted Saturday for a break in diplomatic relations with Turkey over its controversial agreements with the UN-recognised government that is contested inside the North African country. At an emergency...

Senior Karnataka Congress leaders hold meet to build consensus

With the Karnataka Congress in virtual vacuum following the resignation of its top leadership after the rout in recent assembly bypolls, senior party leaders met here on Saturday aimed at building a consensus for the way ahead, party source...

Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA here on Sunday.She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the pa...

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

Sydney, Jan 4 AP American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020