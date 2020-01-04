Left Menu
Development News Edition

13-year-old girl commits suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 22:26 IST
13-year-old girl commits suicide

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room using a dupatta in the southern part of the city's Bansdroni area, police said. The girl, a class 6 student of Chakdah school in Regent Park area, hung herself from the ceiling of a room at her uncle's house, a senior police officer said.

The girl was staying at her uncle's home and studying here and in the morning at around 8 am when she did not open her door, her uncle along with some locals broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling, he said. "Preliminary investigations revealed that she was quite depressed after she did not fare well in the recent examinations held in school. Her father and uncle had scolded her. We are probing into the matter," he said.

The girl's body was sent for post mortem and police was questioning her father and uncle to find out more into the matter, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

What will Cong do if persecuted panthi's family seeks refuge in India under CAA, asks Union Minister Badal

By Pragya Kaushika Condemning the attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition parties for not supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked what the ...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Forty-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Migue...

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Soccer-Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020