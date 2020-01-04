13-year-old girl commits suicide

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room using a dupatta in the southern part of the city's Bansdroni area, police said. The girl, a class 6 student of Chakdah school in Regent Park area, hung herself from the ceiling of a room at her uncle's house, a senior police officer said.

The girl was staying at her uncle's home and studying here and in the morning at around 8 am when she did not open her door, her uncle along with some locals broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling, he said. "Preliminary investigations revealed that she was quite depressed after she did not fare well in the recent examinations held in school. Her father and uncle had scolded her. We are probing into the matter," he said.

The girl's body was sent for post mortem and police was questioning her father and uncle to find out more into the matter, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

