1 held, 2 wanted in case under new Maha scribe protection act

One person was arrested and two others are wanted for allegedly beating up a journalist in Khemgaon area of Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said. The three have been charged under The Maharashtra Media Persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2017, which got the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind in November 2019.

It has a provision for imprisonment as well as a fine of Rs 50,000. "Shivaji Bhosale of Lokopchar newspaper was beaten up when he when he went to cover news in Khemgaon after which he filed a case on January 1 against Sunil Agrawal, Sangit Agrawal and Kishore Gujriyal," Pradip Patil, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Khemgaon, said.

Gujriyal has been arrested while the hunt is on for the other two, Patil said. Patil said the case is the first in the district, and possibly in the Vidarbha region, under the new Act made to protect journalists from violence...

