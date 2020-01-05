Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh Home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:17 IST
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh Home
Ajit Pawar Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has got the finance and planning department while party colleague Anil Deshmukh is the state's new Home minister, a senior official said on Sunday. Besides, first-time Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments, he said.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has got the revenue ministry while his party colleague and former chief minister Ashok Chavan got the Public Works Department (PWD)- excluding public undertakings, the official added. NCP's former leader of opposition in state Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde has got the social justice department while party leader Jitendra Awhad has been given housing.

With this allocation of portfolios, the Sharad Pawar- led NCP has got most of the 'plum' ministries. There were speculations that either Ajit Pawar or Jayant Patil of the NCP would get the Home department, but the portfolio has been allocated to their party colleague Anil Deshmukh, the MLA from Katol in Nagpur district of Vidarbha.

The chief minister has kept the general administration department (GAD), information and technology, and law and judiciary departments with himself. The urban development department has been allocated to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who will also hold charge of PWD (public undertakings).

Senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai has got industries and mineral departments, while party leader Anil Parab got the transport and parliamentary affairs departments. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the list of portfolios as proposed by the chief minister, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson earlier said.

The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the governor on Saturday evening. Among the NCP ministers, Chhagan Bhujbal got the food and civil supplies, and consumer protection departments, Nawab Malik- minority development, Waqf Board, skill development and entrepreneurship, Dilip Walse Patil- Excise and labour, Jayant Patil- water resources development and command area development, and Rajendra Shingane- food and drug administration (FDA).

Besides, NCP's Rajesh Tope has been allocated public health and family welfare departments, Hasan Mushrif- rural development, and Balasaheb Patil- cooperation and marketing. From the Shiv Sena, Dadaji Bhuse has got agriculture and ex-servicemen welfare departments, Sandipan Bhumare- EGS and horticulture, Gulabrao Patil- water supply and sanitation, Sanjay Rathod- forest, relief and rehabilitation, and disaster management, and Uday Samant- higher and technical education.

Among the Congress ministers, Yashomati Thakur has been allocated women and child development department, Varsha Gaikwad- school education department, Sunil Kedar- animal husbandry and dairy development, youth and sports welfare, Vijay Wadettiwar- OBC welfare and salt land development, Amit Deshmukh- medical education and culture, K C Padvi- tribal development, and Aslam Shaikh- textile, fisheries and port development. Besides, Cabinet minister Shankarrao Gadakh (Independent MLA) got soil and water conservation department.

Among Ministers of State (MoS) from the NCP, Dattatray Bharne has got PWD, forest, animal husbandry and GAD, Sanjay Bansode- environment, drinking water and sanitation, Prajakt Tanpure- urban development, power, tribal development, and Aditi Tatkare- industries, tourism, horticulture and sports. Shiv Sena's MoS Shambhuraj Desai got Home-rural, finance and planning, and Excise, while Abdul Sattar got revenue, rural development, port and salt land development.

Among the Congress' MoS, Vishwajeet Kadam got cooperation and agriculture departments, while Satej Patil got Home-urban, transport, IT and ex-servicemen welfare. Besides, MoS Rajendra Yadravkar (Independent MLA) has got medical education, public health and family welfare, while Bachchu Kadu (also Independent legislator) got water resources department, school education and OBC welfare.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers, two each from his party, NCP and Congress.

The Cabinet was expanded on December 30 with the induction of 36 ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

United States President Donald Trumps claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi wont hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Min...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

South Africas struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time 0300 GMT on Monday.Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts MW from the national grid fr...

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

UPDATE 2-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan on Sunday said it would tighten immigration measures after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the country while on bail, its first official response to an astonishing escape that has transformed the executive into an international f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020