Six tourists injured in road accident in Srikakulam district of Andhra
At least six people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a parked lorry in Ranastalam Mandal of Srikakulam here on Sunday.
At least six people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a parked lorry in Ranastalam Mandal of Srikakulam here on Sunday. All the injured have been admitted to Srikakulam RIMS hospital.
"A group of Uttarakhand tourists were travelling in two tourist buses. They were travelling from Puri (Odisha) to Rameswaram (TN). There were 90 tourists in total with 45 each in both of the buses. One bus lost control and hit the parked lorry and due to that it caught fire," GR Puram police station Sub Inspector Ashok Babu said. "The police have made alternative arrangements to send the tourists to Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Legal formalities will be completed in due course," he added.
The fire was brought under control. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Srikakulam district
- Andhra
- Ashok Babu
- TN
- Puri
- Rameswaram
- Odisha
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
ServiceNow advances DxSherpaTechnologies to premier partnership level, boosts capacity and competency
Protests against Citizenship law continue in TN
Likee's partnership with Salman Khan Films gets a tremendous response for Dabangg 3
Daryaganj violence: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad seeks bail, police opposes it saying he may threaten witnesses.
11 sent to two-week judicial custody over Seemapuri violence