Will clear confusion of youngsters on CAA, but won't talk to those raising slogans of Azadi: Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the government will talk to youngsters and clear any confusion they have about the amended citizenship act but will not talk to those who raise slogans of Azadi and are part of the 'tukde tukde gang'. Underlining that India is a democratic country, he said there is freedom to protest but "there can't be any compromise with national security".

"We welcome criticism but such voices and views which talk about dividing the country are not acceptable," he said at a programme on the act organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Talking about youngsters protesting against the act, Prasad said the government will talk to them to clear their confusion.

"We will talk to youngsters to clear if there is any confusion about the act but not with those who are talking about Azadi and are part of tukde tukde gang," Prasad said. He said the government has repeatedly said this law doesn't apply on current Indian citizens. Even Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on various occasions have talked about the need for giving citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and people from other persecuted minorities which came to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Prasad also met a baby girl named 'Nagrikta' who was born on the day the act was enacted by the parliament.

