Maha: 1 killed in clash between two groups in Akola

One man was killed and six peoplewere injured in a clash between two groups over a farm-relateddispute in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said onSunday

The clash took place on Saturday evening in Sangwivillage in the district, Inspector Sheikh Rahim Sheikh Ghafarof Murtijapur Rural police station said

"Duryodhan Khandekar (50) was attacked with sharpweapons by a group, killing him on the spot. Six people wereinjured. We have arrested seven people. The dispute was farm-related," he said.

