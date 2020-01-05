Businessman found dead with bullet injuries

A 48-year-old businessman was found shot dead in western Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said on Sunday. Chandan Shevani, the deceased, was a resident of the Cantonment area here.

His body was found at a village near Lonand town in Satara district with a bullet wound in the chest and another in the back of head, a local police official said. "It seems he was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped here," he said.

A `missing person' complaint about Shevani had been registered at Bundgarden police station in Pune city by his family members, he said. "Further investigation is on," said the officer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

