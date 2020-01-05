Cop dies after fire breaks out at police quarter in Himachal
A police personnel died and two were injured when a fire broke out at their quarter in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Santosh Kumar, who was posted in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), was burnt alive in the blaze that broke out at his quarter in BBMB Colony in Pandoh around 1 am, district Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Puneet visited the spot in the morning along with a forensic team. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said. PTI DJI HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Kumar
- Mandi district
- Himachal Pradesh
- Pandoh
- Gurdev Sharma
- BBMB Colony
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s Lok Sabha sweep, bus tragedy, investors' meet make headlines
Anil Khachi new chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh
Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, AP lead performers in Niti's SDG Index
Cow sanctuaries to be set up in 11 districts of Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh: 15 injured after bus falls into gorge near Bilaspur