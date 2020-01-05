Haryana CM makes surprise visit to Sewerage Treatment Plant in Panchkula for inspection

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday made a surprise visit at Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in Sector-28, Panchkula and inspected the reading of the meter measuring the quality of the water after the treatment. According to a press release, Khattar later expressed satisfaction over the quality of treated water.

The release stated that it was worth mentioning that sewerage water from sectors 23 to 28 flows into the treatment plant. As per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal Authority, the water is cleaned through the plant and poured into the Ghaggar river. The Chief Minister also directed the officials that treated water from this plant should be utilised in various parks in the city instead of pouring into Ghaggar river.

He also directed the officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to explore the possibility to utilize this water to grow vegetables in the vacant land near the STP. With this, the vacant land, as well as precious water, could be utilized, he added. Among those present on this occasion included Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kamaldeep Goyal and Haryana State Pollution Control Board Chairman Ashok Khetrapal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.