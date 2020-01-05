People opposing CAA should understand persecuted minorities' pain, says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said that people opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should understand persecuted minorities' pains. "An unfortunate incident happened in Peshawar where a Sikh man was killed. People who were saying they do not need CAA, where we all should go now. Our brothers' only mistake is that they are living in an Islamic country. I would like to request all opposition to understand the Sikhs' pain. Sikhs and Hindus should be given shelter here," Sirsa told ANI.

"All Sikhs were threatened to leave Pakistan. There are talks about changing the name of Nankana Sahib to some other name. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan never took any action on it. Their purpose is to remove minorities from an Islamic country," he added. A Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar, police said.

The body of the person, identified as Rowinder Singh, was found in the Chamkani police station area of Peshawar. Police said that the Sikh person was a resident of Shangla District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for his wedding.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

