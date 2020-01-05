Businessman found dead with bullet injuries

A 48-year-old man from the city was found shot dead in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday with a note left near the body suggesting that he was killed for not paying ransom, the police said. Chandan Shevani, the deceased, was a resident of the Cantonment area here and ran a footwear shop.

After returning from the shop on Saturday evening he left again but did not return, his family told police. His body was found at a village near Lonand town in Satara district with a bullet wound in the chest and another in the back of his head, a local police official said.

A handwritten note found near the body said that as he did not pay Rs 2 crore as demanded, he was killed on the directions of the "Bhai". But a police official said here that the note could have been planted to mislead the investigators into treating it as a case of kidnapping. The police were probing the case from all angles, he said..

