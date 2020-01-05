Left Menu
JNU violence: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh injured; admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 22:52 IST
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured when masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property in the university campus on Sunday. In a video shared on social media, Ghosh, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, is seen crying while bleeding profusely from the head. Those around her try to cover her wound and offer her water.

"I have been brutally beaten up by people wearing masks. I do not know. I was there with one of my activists when I was brutally beaten up. I am not even able to talk," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president said in the video. The violence occurred while a public meeting by the JNU Teachers' Association was being held.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. The JUNSU alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members. But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated students' outfits and 25 of them were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

