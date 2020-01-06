Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police probing allegations of police firing during CAA protests: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 01:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 01:14 IST
Delhi Police probing allegations of police firing during CAA protests: Officials

Delhi Police is probing recent incidents of violence and rioting, including allegations that police personnel resorted to firing during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in southeast Delhi, officials said on Sunday. A video had cropped up showing policemen opening fire on a stone-pelting protesters at Mathura Road. However, Delhi Police had denied any firing by its personnel.

A media report claimed that the incident of firing was registered in a police diary, but a senior official said that if anything like that happened it was an act of "self defence" by cops "under attack" from the stone pelters as could be seen in the purported video. In the purported video, three policemen were seen taking shield behind a wall when protesters were on the rampage and pelting stones on them.

Two policemen pulled out their service pistol and fired three shots towards the stone pelters and rushed to a safe location. The video was shot at Mathura Road where major violence took place on December 15.

Deputy Commisoner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the probe related to all the violence during the protests was being investigated by the special investigation team of the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch is investigating 10 cases in total in connection with the violence, the official said.

Of the 10 cases, two each were registered at Dayalpur and Jamia Nagar police stations. One each was registered at Seelampur, Jafrabad, Nand Nagri, Seemapuri, Daryaganj and New Friends Colony. After the incident, the Delhi Police has maintained that no gunshots were fired on protesters.

Even a protester, who is undergoing treatment at Safdurjung hospital, was suspected to have received bullet injury but later it was claimed that injury was from shards of tear gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India's capital

Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, injuring ov...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:51 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 351 PM ET on Sunday. - - - -COLLEGE FOOTBALL Boston Colleges leading receiver enters transfer portal Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports reported. FOOTBALL-NC...

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: witnesses

Baghdad, Jan 6 AFP Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraqs capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.The vehemently anti-American group, ...

Boeing, FAA reviewing wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX

Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration FAA confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Sunday the U.S. planemake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020