Situation grim in university, says student leaving JNU campus

A day after violent attacks by unidentified goons left many students and teachers injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, students were seen leaving the campus amid a tense atmosphere. A student of JNU who was leaving the campus on Monday morning said that people from outside had attacked those on the campus and the situation was still grim in the university.

"People came from outside, armed with sticks and rods. The situation is grim in the University. So, I am leaving the campus for now", a research scholar told ANI. Meanwhile, Delhi police have registered an FIR in connection with violence which took place yesterday, sources told ANI. As many as 23 students who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged.

The violent attack in JNU, which left many students and faculty members injured, has invoked strong condemnation from different political quarters. Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered varsity campus and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

