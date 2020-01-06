Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez office comes to US bride's rescue, clears way after

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:18 IST
Prez office comes to US bride's rescue, clears way after

President Ram Nath Kovind's office has come to the rescue of a foreign bride and directed officials to ensure her wedding planned at a star hotel here on Tuesday is in no way affected owing to his coincidental stay there. Not only that, the woman, who took to Twitter to seek help from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, also got the Presidential wishes for her marriage to be held at the Taj Vivanta on Tuesday.

Ashley Hall sent out the SoS tagging @rashtrapatibhvn after her planned wedding apparently ran into trouble in view of the overnight stay of Kovind at the hotel en route to Lakshadweep on an official visit on Tuesday. Kovind's secretariat swung into action and directed officials that his security drill should not affect the wedding of Hall, who had chosen the port city in Kerala for it, official sources here said.

According to sources, the woman is from the US. The wedding was some months ago planned to be held at the hotel. They came to know later that Kovind will be staying at the samehotel on Monday night.

The bride posted a tweet seeking help for the smooth conduct of her marriage. "Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we dont have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours?" Hall had also tagged an earlier tweet of her's which indicated they had been asked to reschedule the wedding.

"Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India. Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding. Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding." The Rashtrapati Bhavan, which saw her tweets, intervened. The top cops of the city analysed the situation and made the arrangements ensuring that the visit of the President and the wedding of the foreigner goes without interference.

In its reply via Twitter, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion". The woman in turn thanked the state officials and the hotel staff for the help and expressed hope the wedding would take place with the blessings of the 'honourable' President.

"I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn", she tweeted in reply to the gesture of the President's office. The hotel declined to divulge any detail about the woman and her marriage.

The President arrived here in the afternoon on Monday at the Naval Air station here. He was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister G Sudhakaran, top Navy officials and senior officials of the state government.

He will leave for Lakshadweep at 9.30 am on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Sikhs protest in J-K's Kathua over Nankana Sahib vandalism, block highway

Sikh organisations staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Monday against the vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province. Over 300 Sikhs raising anti-Pakistan slogans blocked a highway in Rajbagh area...

J&K admin has been outsourced to bureaucrats: JKNPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Monday said the administration in the Union Territory seems to have been outsourced to bureaucrats from outside the state. Alleging subversion of democracy in JK post Article 370 abroga...

UPDATE 1-IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Monday acknowledged Irans latest announcement on walking away, though reversibly, from its nuclear containment deal with major powers and said it would report any developments promptly to its member states.The In...

Jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self

A jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat before killing himself at Karakkonam, a nearby suburb on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman, Ashika, was at home and her parents, both daily wage earne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020