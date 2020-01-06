Thakur launches HP's MyGov portal, CM app

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the state's MyGov online portal here on Monday. Himachal has become the 11th state in the country to have the portal after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched MyGov for the Union government on July 26, 2014.

Speaking on the occasion at the secretariat here, the chief minister said, “MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and the government with the help of technology.” The platform aims to enhance citizen partnership with the state government and vice-versa, he added.

Thakur also launched the CM App during the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.