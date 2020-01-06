Mahadayi: Opposition to move adjournment motion in Goa House Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI)Opposition parties in Goa have unanimously decided to move an adjournment motion on the Mahadayi water diversion issue during the one-day Assembly session on January 7. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. Goa is strongly opposing the Kalasa Banduri project proposed to be built by Karnataka on the river.

The project is aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river. The motion, to be moved by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), will be supported by the Congress, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and an independent member.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has called the day-long session to ratify a Constitutional Amendment Bill that extends reservation to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years. GFPMLA Vijai Sardesai said the motion will be moved under section 68 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the House.

The Congress has five MLAs, the GFP three, the MGP one and there is an independent member. The Goa government has already challenged before the Supreme Court the order the of Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert a certain amount of water from the river.

Leader of Opposition Digamber Kamat said the Congress has decided to support the motion on Mahadayi. "We want the Government's clear stand on the issue," he said, adding the Congress has also decided to issue a whip to its MLAs.

The lone MGP MLA, Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, has also signed the adjournment motion. However, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said he has not yet received any notice on adjournment motion.

The governor would be also addressing the session..

