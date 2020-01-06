2 dead in Nagpur road mishap, mob torches two trucks

A mob torched two trucks on late Sunday night after an accident near Chikhali flyover in Nagpur killed two persons, police said. One of the trucks was involved in the accident while the other was parked by the road, an official said.

"A speeding truck going towards Yashodhara Nagar hit a motorcycle at around 11pm, killing two people. The driver fled the spot. People who gathered there set ablaze the truck and another one parked by the road," Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal said. He identified the dead as Devlal Rumlal Shahu (30), and Kamlesh Santosh Mahamalla (20), both residents of Vinoba Bhave Nagar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.