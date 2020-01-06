Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU violence, police action in Jamia akin to 'terrorist attacks': TMC's leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:18 IST
JNU violence, police action in Jamia akin to 'terrorist attacks': TMC's leader

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi on Monday likened both the violence against JNU students on Sunday evening and police action against anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Islamia campus last month to "terrorist attacks". Trivedi drew the parallel while conveying his party chief Mamta Banerjee's support to the people protesting in South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against recent changes in the citizenship law.

Trivedi, a former railway minister, was part of a Trinamool Congress delegation, comprising Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia, Lok Sabha MP Sajda Ahmed and Vivek Gupta, which visited a group of protesters agitating here at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). "They think they are god and have the power to write everyone's (account) books but don't want any accountability for their work. Don't ask us anything about it. They have crossed all limits," Trivedi told the gathering of thousands that included women and children.

"We are coming from the JNU which was attacked. There was also an attack on Jamia (Millia Islamia) which was carried out by the police. These attacks are equal to terrorist attacks because who goes out for such acts wearing masks! It's only the terrorists who do so," he added. His statement comes a day after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in which several masked goons had run riot on the campus and attacked teachers and students.

The TMC leader also slammed the central government over the contentious changes in the citizenship law and a proposed pan-India NRC, saying his party won't allow the division of the country on religious ground. "Who are you to ask us for our identity cards? You were nowhere to be seen in the fight for freedom (from British rule)... On one side, you preach 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (whole world is one family) and on the other, you are trying to divide the country. We won't let that happen.

"We (TMC leaders) have come here to promise you that we won't let the country get divided on religious line. This is (Mahatma) Gandhi's India, Maulana (Abdul Kalam) Azad's India, this is your and my India," he said. He also lauded the courage of a 90-year-old woman, a regular at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh.

"She is defying the age. Her effort is commendable. We have learnt from TV news that you are also here to protest," he said. Bhuian, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the TMC delegation has come to Delhi to extend its party's support and solidarity to the protestors.

"Delhi is bleeding. Students and teachers have been attacked in JNU and Jamia. Our Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has asked us to convey her full support to the protestors. She has said we won't allow the country to be divided on religious grounds through CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR)," Bhuian told PTI. Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting outside Jamia Millia Islamia and nearby Shaheen Bagh to oppose the CAA and the NRC.

Besides Delhi, protests have been witnessed at several places in the country over the contentious law and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where more than 20 people have died. According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to their persecution there on the ground of religion will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

PTI KIS RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal inaugurates National Stock Exchange knowledge hub

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated National Stock Exchange NSE Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence AI-powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance BFSI sect...

UPDATE 2-Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations - diplomats

European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could launch a dispute resolution process this week that might lead to renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran, European diplomats said. Iran took a further step back from its commitments to the 2015 ...

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards Nagpur, Jan 6 PTINagpur citys police personnel will have to go through regular medical check-up and they will be provided with cards based on their health parameters. This has been done to keep ...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020