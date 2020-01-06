Piyush Goyal inaugurates National Stock Exchange knowledge hub
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated National Stock Exchange (NSE) Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated National Stock Exchange (NSE) Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that India has come up as the second-largest fintech hub in the world but a lot of work still needs to be done in the BFSI sector.
He hoped that the knowledge hub created by NSE in the national capital will fill in these gaps and help the financial sector to move into the future, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said. He said that the industry-driven learning ecosystem will help India in building next-generation skills and capabilities in the BFSI sector.
The minister said AI and machine learning will contribute USD 1 trillion by 2035 and it was a good beginning by NSE to tap the potential of AI and use it as a tool to create a workforce in the BFSI sector in India. The minister assured continued government support to investors and start-ups and said that India was a safe investment destination for investors. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Restructured Railway Board will end departmentalism, no seniority will be compromised: Minister Piyush Goyal.
Restructuring of Railway Board a historic decision, it is on functional lines: Minister Piyush Goyal.
Restructuring will end departmentalism: Piyush Goyal after Cabinet approves trimming of Rly Board
Opposition spreading lies on new citizenship law to destabilize central govt: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal accuses AAP govt of obstructing Centre's schemes due to 'Modi phobia'