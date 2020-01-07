Three persons killed in a road accident in Begusarai

Three persons were crushed to death by an unidentified vehicle in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar Sahni (41), Raja Sahni (26), and Deena Sahni (24), Manjhaul police outpost (OP) In-charge Subodh Kumar said, adding that all the deceased persons were residents of Panchmukhi Tola village.

The incident occurred on state highway (SH) 55 on Monday evening near Panchmukhi Tola of Manjhaul village under Manjhaul police station of the district, he said. The three persons were talking near a roadside at around 10 pm when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down killing them on the spot, Kumar said.

He said police are investigating the matter..

