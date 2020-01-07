Molestation 'victim' leaves home to 'commit suicide'; blames

A teenage girl from Maharashtra's Raigad district, who had filed a case against a senior police officer last year for molesting her, has left her home in Taloja area to "commit suicide" due to "pressure" from the officer, her brother alleged on Tuesday. Taloja police have registered a case under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), without naming the officer who was a friend of her father.

"The teenage girl's brother approached the police on Tuesday claiming that his sister had left behind a note on Monday night saying that she is going to kill herself due to pressure from the DIG," a police official said quoting the complaint. The girl's brother told PTI that his sister has written that she would kill herself on a railway track.

"Don't try to find me. Love you all and miss you all," reads the one-page English transliterated note, purportedly written by the girl. "The DIG is responsible for my suicide," it stated.

The police are yet to trace the girl. The alleged molestation incident had occurred at the residence of the girl, then 17-year-old in Taloja in June last year, following which the officer, a Deputy Inspector General with the Motor Transport in Pune, was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was never arrested..

