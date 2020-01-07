Celebrated painter Akbar Padamsee dead

One of India's most influential artists, Akbar Padamsee, died at the Isha Yoga Centre here. The 91-year old Padamsee, a pioneer of the progressive modernist movement, died due to old age on Monday night, a release from Isha Yoga Centre.

He was a long-time resident of the Isha Yoga Centre, founded by Jaggi Vasudev. The last rites were performed at the centre itself in the presence of his family, the release said on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

